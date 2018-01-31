Forum full of future physics

The Centre for International Security Studies (CISS) at the University of Sydney, Australia, and the Carnegie Corporation of New York, US, are co-hosting what promises to be a stimulating and informative public gathering on February 15, at 6pm at the University’s General Lecture Theatre.

Called the Q Forum, its topic is Strange Physics: or how I learned to stop worrying and love the bomb, drones, artificial intelligence and quantum computers. The event launches the fourth instalment of a novel series called Project Q — the brainchild of the CISS — that aims to promote peace and security in the era of emerging quantum technologies by fostering dialogue between the scientific community and the public.

The evening will bring together five thought leaders to discuss and debate the intersection of physics, global politics and the future of the human race. From prickly issues such as atomic weapons to the revolutionary use of artificial intelligence, this fascinating event promises to entertain and inform attendees.

Speakers include Michael Biercuk, an experimental physicist based at the University of Sydney; Hugh Gusterson and Allison Macfarlane, both from George Washington University in the US, where he researches anthropology and international affairs, and she studies how nuclear energy impacts the environment and international security; and Toby Walsh, an award-winning researcher in the field of artificial intelligence; with James Der Derian, current chair of the CISS facilitating the session.

Get on the website and reserve your seat for this free event.