Brian Cox heads down under

Acclaimed English physicist, television presenter and author Brian Cox is heading across the UK, North America, and Asia Pacific region doing a series of shows throughout the first half of 2019.

Dubbed the Universal World Tour, the event will reach major cities in Australia and New Zealand in June. Tickets go on sale on Monday, October 22, at 9 am.

Cox will take his audience on a journey through the cosmos using futuristic imagery gleaned from radio telescopes and space probes. He will discuss the origin and evolution of the universe and of intelligent life.

The show includes never-before-seen images acquired by the Hubble Space telescope, and a journey through a black hole created in collaboration with Academy-award winning visual effects company Double Negative.

Each event will also feature question and answer sessions to allow attendees to clarify their cosmos-related curiosities. Sessions will be co-hosted by award-winning comedian Robin Ince, Cox’s co-host on the long-running BBC radio program The Infinite Monkey Cage.

Cox is professor of particle physics at the University of Manchester, in England. He is renowned for his entertaining and informative programs on the BBC, including the award-winning series Wonders of The Solar System, and for his best-selling books including Human Universe (2014) and Forces of Nature (2016).

He has been lauded for his contributions to the field of physics and science communication and was elected Fellow of the Royal Society in 2016. To find out more about his 2019 tour, click here.