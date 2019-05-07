This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Physics 07 May 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    A positron, smeared

    Antimatter particle conforms to quantum theory, researchers find.

    On a nuclear emulsion detector, a single positron leaves its mark.

    Ciro Pistillo, LHEP / AEC, University of Bern

    The grey smudges on this much-magnified nuclear emulsion detector may not look much, but they are highly significant.

    This is the physical evidence generated by researchers from the University of Bern in Switzerland which proves that positrons – the anti-particle to the electron – behave according to the wave-particle duality predicted by quantum theory.

    Wave-particle duality has already been conclusively shown in experiments using electrons and neutrons, as well as some quite large molecules. Demonstrating it using just a single positron, however, had never been attempted.

    “Our observation of the energy dependence of interference pattern proves its quantum-mechanical origin and thus the wave nature of the positrons,” says Paola Scampoli, co-author of a paper published in the journal Science Advances.

    Explore #Image of the Day
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. https://advances.sciencemag.org/content/5/5/eaav7610
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles