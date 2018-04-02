A miniature wire for a Majorana discovery

Recommended Scientists hunt the anti-particle that could explain the universe Physics

The image above shows a tiny device that was used in recent experiments that found evidence of so-called Majorana quasiparticles: coordinated patterns of atoms and electrons in particular superconductors that behave as if they are particles in their own right.

In the experiments, researchers measured electric current passing through a nanowire (the grey strip in the centre of the picture) connected to a strip of superconducting aluminium (shown in green). When the apparatus is placed in a strong magnetic field, measurements of the current indicate that Majorana quasiparticles are present.

The research is published in Nature.