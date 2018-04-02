A miniature wire for a Majorana discovery
Measuring currents in a tiny wire reveals the presence of mysterious quasiparticle.
The image above shows a tiny device that was used in recent experiments that found evidence of so-called Majorana quasiparticles: coordinated patterns of atoms and electrons in particular superconductors that behave as if they are particles in their own right.
In the experiments, researchers measured electric current passing through a nanowire (the grey strip in the centre of the picture) connected to a strip of superconducting aluminium (shown in green). When the apparatus is placed in a strong magnetic field, measurements of the current indicate that Majorana quasiparticles are present.
The research is published in Nature.
