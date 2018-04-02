  • Latest
    • Image of the Day Physics 02 April 2018
    A miniature wire for a Majorana discovery

    Measuring currents in a tiny wire reveals the presence of mysterious quasiparticle.

    This is a device that physicists used to spot the clearest signal yet of Majorana particles. The gray wire in the middle is the nanowire, and the green area is a strip of superconducting aluminum.
    Hao Zhang/QuTech

    The image above shows a tiny device that was used in recent experiments that found evidence of so-called Majorana quasiparticles: coordinated patterns of atoms and electrons in particular superconductors that behave as if they are particles in their own right.

    In the experiments, researchers measured electric current passing through a nanowire (the grey strip in the centre of the picture) connected to a strip of superconducting aluminium (shown in green). When the apparatus is placed in a strong magnetic field, measurements of the current indicate that Majorana quasiparticles are present.

    The research is published in Nature.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
