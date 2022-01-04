The Periodic Playlist

It’s that time of year where we start looking for a bit of fun. With that in mind, we present our first crack at a Periodic Playlist: songs that feature the elements in their titles. There are indeed a lot of gaps to fill in – unless you are a fan of EDM music where you can just about fill everything. It indeed seems that EDM producers have a penchant for naming dance tracks after things like Polonium.

But in the interest of keeping it a little more diverse, we tried to stick to songs with lyrics (with a couple of exceptions). And we wanted to try and keep them listenable – Frank Zappa’s The Girl In The Magnesium Dress is hard work!

So here are a couple of videos to get you in the mood, but head to our Spotify Playlist to hear this full list.

Atomic Number Element Song/Artist 2 He Helium, Sia 3 Li Lithium, Nirvana 4 Be Beryllium, The Jellybricks 6 C Carbon, Tori Amos 8 O Love Is Like Oxygen, Sweet 10 Ne Neon, John Mayer 11 Na Sodium Light Baby, The The 13 Al Aluminium, Bare Naked Ladies 14 Si Silicon, Prince 17 Cl Petrol & Chlorine, Silverchair 19 K Potassium, Nancy Boy 22 Ti Titanium, David Guetta feat Sia 24 Cr Chromium, The Church 25 Mn Manganese, Thelonius Monk 26 Fe Iron Man, Black Sabbath 28 Ni On The Nickel, Tom Waits 29 Cu Copperhead Road, Steve Earle 30 Zn Zinc, New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble 36 Kr Kryptonite, 3 Doors Down 46 Pd Play Palladium, Weather Report 47 Ag Silver Coin, Angus & Julia Stone 50 Sn Tin Soldier, Small Faces 53 I Iodine, Leonard Choen 78 Pt Platinum, Miranda Lambert 79 Au Fools Gold, Stone Roses 80 Hg Mercury Blues, Steve Miller Band 86 Rn Radon Balloon, Oysterhead 94 Pu Plutonium, The Arcs