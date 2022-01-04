It’s that time of year where we start looking for a bit of fun. With that in mind, we present our first crack at a Periodic Playlist: songs that feature the elements in their titles. There are indeed a lot of gaps to fill in – unless you are a fan of EDM music where you can just about fill everything. It indeed seems that EDM producers have a penchant for naming dance tracks after things like Polonium.
But in the interest of keeping it a little more diverse, we tried to stick to songs with lyrics (with a couple of exceptions). And we wanted to try and keep them listenable – Frank Zappa’s The Girl In The Magnesium Dress is hard work!
So here are a couple of videos to get you in the mood, but head to our Spotify Playlist to hear this full list.
|Atomic Number
|Element
|Song/Artist
|2
|He
|Helium, Sia
|3
|Li
|Lithium, Nirvana
|4
|Be
|Beryllium, The Jellybricks
|6
|C
|Carbon, Tori Amos
|8
|O
|Love Is Like Oxygen, Sweet
|10
|Ne
|Neon, John Mayer
|11
|Na
|Sodium Light Baby, The The
|13
|Al
|Aluminium, Bare Naked Ladies
|14
|Si
|Silicon, Prince
|17
|Cl
|Petrol & Chlorine, Silverchair
|19
|K
|Potassium, Nancy Boy
|22
|Ti
|Titanium, David Guetta feat Sia
|24
|Cr
|Chromium, The Church
|25
|Mn
|Manganese, Thelonius Monk
|26
|Fe
|Iron Man, Black Sabbath
|28
|Ni
|On The Nickel, Tom Waits
|29
|Cu
|Copperhead Road, Steve Earle
|30
|Zn
|Zinc, New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble
|36
|Kr
|Kryptonite, 3 Doors Down
|46
|Pd
|Play Palladium, Weather Report
|47
|Ag
|Silver Coin, Angus & Julia Stone
|50
|Sn
|Tin Soldier, Small Faces
|53
|I
|Iodine, Leonard Choen
|78
|Pt
|Platinum, Miranda Lambert
|79
|Au
|Fools Gold, Stone Roses
|80
|Hg
|Mercury Blues, Steve Miller Band
|86
|Rn
|Radon Balloon, Oysterhead
|94
|Pu
|Plutonium, The Arcs
Originally published by Cosmos as The Periodic Playlist
