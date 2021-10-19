The outdoors has something for everyone, but is nature accessible to all?

This panel explores the diverse value of nature, some of the barriers South Australians experience in accessing it, and showcases programs that are working to make it easier for everyone to connect to nature.

Cosmos presents this recording from South Australia’s Nature Festival featuring Ben Trewren (Youth Inc.), Yvie Eglinton (National Parks Access Coordinator for SA Department of Environment and Water), Tricia Curtis (Trees for Life’s Stepping Stone into Nature program), and Harry Spurrier (NeuroHero Foundation).

The discussion is hosted by Christy Spiers, Network Facilitator for the SA Urban Food Network, and Adaptive Communities Coordinator for Green Adelaide.

Watch the video or to hear the panel in full, check out the podcast below!