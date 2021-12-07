When it comes to big science news, 2021 really delivered. Between Delta, COP26 and billionaires in space, this year has been a busy one for our little newsroom. What is it like behind the scenes at Cosmos?
Cosmos’ three best in-house journalists chat about the highs and lows of science news 2021.
Top highlights of 2021
- Behind the science of the Folbigg petition
- Fat Bear Week is here and it’s full of chunky Ursidae
- “You bloody fool!” The musk duck that learnt to swear
- A letter to my vaccine-hesitant friends
- AstraZeneca and blood clots: by the numbers
- I’m pregnant. Should I get a COVID-19 vaccine?
- In the aftermath of COP26, what have we learnt?
- Where is the edge of space?
- Does Australia have the expertise to operate nuclear-powered submarines?
For the full wrap up and all the laughs inbetween, listen to the podcast:
