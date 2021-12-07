/

A year of Cosmos

What is it like behind the scenes at Cosmos?

Australian science

When it comes to big science news, 2021 really delivered. Between Delta, COP26 and billionaires in space, this year has been a busy one for our little newsroom. What is it like behind the scenes at Cosmos?

Cosmos’ three best in-house journalists chat about the highs and lows of science news 2021.

Top highlights of 2021

For the full wrap up and all the laughs inbetween, listen to the podcast:

