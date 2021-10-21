If children are the future, then how we teach them will shape that world. But are we, as parents and teachers, raising them in the right way? As STEM skills increasingly become necessary in shaping society, a data-driven approach to education may be the only way for the future generation to change the world.
Cosmos spoke to Dr Linda McIver, executive director of Australian Data Science Education Institute and author of Raising Heretics: teaching kids to save the world, and Dr. Marissa Bond, Head of Technology and Lumination about the importance of letting our kids ask “why?”.
Watch the video or to listen to the panel, check out the podcast below!
Originally published by Cosmos as Raising Heretics: kids can change the world
Deborah Devis
Deborah Devis is a science journalist at Cosmos. She has a Bachelor of Liberal Arts and Science (Honours) in biology and philosophy from the University of Sydney, and a PhD in plant molecular genetics from the University of Adelaide.
Read science facts, not fiction...
There’s never been a more important time to explain the facts, cherish evidence-based knowledge and to showcase the latest scientific, technological and engineering breakthroughs. Cosmos is published by The Royal Institution of Australia, a charity dedicated to connecting people with the world of science. Financial contributions, however big or small, help us provide access to trusted science information at a time when the world needs it most. Please support us by making a donation or purchasing a subscription today.