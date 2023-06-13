In the first episode of the first series of Cosmos Country, Dr Glenn Morrison chats with colleague Marie Low, and ecologist Dr Brenda Lin from the CSIRO, about non-urban greening. As more people move away from cities and into the country, how important is it to keep our regions green? And how do we do it?
Originally published by Cosmos as Urban greening in a regional space
The Greenlight Project is a year-long look at how regional Australia is preparing for and adapting to climate change.
