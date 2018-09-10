This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    Image of the Day Mathematics 10 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    The algebraic numbers

    Solving polynomials creates beautiful patterns in the complex plane.

    A picture of the algebraic numbers in the complex plane.
    A picture of the algebraic numbers in the complex plane.
    David Moore

    This is a picture of the algebraic numbers in the complex plane.

    What does that mean? Well, algebraic numbers are roots of polynomials with integer coefficients. In the picture, the integers 0 and 1 are the big dots near the bottom, while the imaginary number i (the square root of –1) is near the top.

    The colour of a point indicates the degree of the polynomial of which it’s a root:

    • red = roots of linear polynomials (i.e. rational numbers),
    • green = roots of quadratic polynomials,
    • blue = roots of cubic polynomials,
    • yellow = roots of quartic polynomials, and so on.

    The size of a point decreases exponentially with the ‘complexity’ of the simplest polynomial with integer coefficient of which it’s a root. Here the complexity is the sum of the absolute values of the coefficients of that polynomial.

