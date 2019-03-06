A mathematician, idolised

This is a portrait of mathematician Gladys West, made by an artist called Geneva B who hails from North Carolina.

West, who was born in Virginia in 1930, is celebrated for her work on modelling the exact shape of the Earth, a field known as geodesy. Together with colleagues, she developed the calculations critical for the development of the Global Positioning System.

This portrait, available as a free downloadable poster, is one of series commissioned and developed by A Mighty Girl, a resource site dedicated to fostering material aimed at empowering women of all ages to pursue career and life goals.

The full collection of posters celebrating women role models in science, technology and maths can be found here.