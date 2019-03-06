This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Mathematics 06 March 2019
    1 minute read 
    A mathematician, idolised

    GPS collaborator depicted in beautiful artwork.

    Gladys West, a mathematician who solved many of the problems involved in GPS development.

    Geneva B/A Mighty Girl

    This is a portrait of mathematician Gladys West, made by an artist called Geneva B who hails from North Carolina.

    West, who was born in Virginia in 1930, is celebrated for her work on modelling the exact shape of the Earth, a field known as geodesy. Together with colleagues, she developed the calculations critical for the development of the Global Positioning System.

    This portrait, available as a free downloadable poster, is one of series commissioned and developed by A Mighty Girl, a resource site dedicated to fostering material aimed at empowering women of all ages to pursue career and life goals.

    The full collection of posters celebrating women role models in science, technology and maths can be found here.

    Explore #global positioning system
    C81 cover 3d header 2
    1. https://www.amightygirl.com/blog?p=23086&amp;fbclid=IwAR2aO4LUa6m5HDuwHrNcbz6trEQz8Ns6gfTlioty7AoJP8ldrnrdI8T0Xu0
