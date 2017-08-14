  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • hide announcement 20% off all Cosmos print and web subscriptions, enter the coupon code DAD20 at checkout – Shop now
    Video Geoscience 14 August 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Pursuing the storm

    Storm-chasing is not for the faint of heart.


    Storm chaser Mike Olbinski documents his obsessive pursuit of tornados and supercell storms in this video.

    He spent more than 3 months of travelling and shooting, driving more than 45,000 kilometres across 10 states of the USA and shooting more than 90,000 frames of stunning high-definition timelapse photography.

    The results are incredible: “I saw the most incredible mammatus displays, the best nighttime lightning and structure I've ever seen, a tornado birth caught on time-lapse and a display of undulatus asperatus that blew my mind. Wall clouds, massive cores, supercell structures, shelf clouds...it ended up being an amazing season,” Olbinski writes.

    Explore #thunderstorms #tornadoes
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Superfluid storm erupts

    A superfluid stirred will never stop. Everyone knows that, right? Wrong. Cathal O'Connell explains.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles