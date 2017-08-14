Pursuing the storm
Storm-chasing is not for the faint of heart.
Storm chaser Mike Olbinski documents his obsessive pursuit of tornados and supercell storms in this video.
He spent more than 3 months of travelling and shooting, driving more than 45,000 kilometres across 10 states of the USA and shooting more than 90,000 frames of stunning high-definition timelapse photography.
The results are incredible: “I saw the most incredible mammatus displays, the best nighttime lightning and structure I've ever seen, a tornado birth caught on time-lapse and a display of undulatus asperatus that blew my mind. Wall clouds, massive cores, supercell structures, shelf clouds...it ended up being an amazing season,” Olbinski writes.
