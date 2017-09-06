Hurricane Irma charges through the Caribbean

31 minutes in the life of Hurricane Irma. NASA / SPORT

A mere handful of days after Hurricane Harvey inundated Texas with as much as 1.3 metres of rainfall, another hurricane – Hurricane Irma – is now charging through the Caribbean, on track to hit the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispañola, the Bahamas and Cuba in coming days before a likely landfall in Florida.

Irma, a category 5 storm, is one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, with sustained winds of more than 300 km/h.

This time-lapse animation of the storm’s churning eye is composed from images takes by NASA’s GOES-16 satellite and published by SPORT, the Short-term Prediction Research and Transition Centre.

More imagery and data is available at the SPORT website.