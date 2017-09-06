  • Latest
    • Image of the Day Geoscience 06 September 2017
    1 minute read 
    Hurricane Irma charges through the Caribbean

    Satellite images show the churning eye of yet another monster storm heading for the US.

    31 minutes in the life of Hurricane Irma.
    
    NASA / SPORT

    A mere handful of days after Hurricane Harvey inundated Texas with as much as 1.3 metres of rainfall, another hurricane – Hurricane Irma – is now charging through the Caribbean, on track to hit the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispañola, the Bahamas and Cuba in coming days before a likely landfall in Florida.

    Irma, a category 5 storm, is one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean, with sustained winds of more than 300 km/h.

    This time-lapse animation of the storm’s churning eye is composed from images takes by NASA’s GOES-16 satellite and published by SPORT, the Short-term Prediction Research and Transition Centre.

    More imagery and data is available at the SPORT website.

