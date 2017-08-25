  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • hide announcement 20% off all Cosmos print and web subscriptions, enter the coupon code DAD20 at checkout – Shop now
    Image of the Day Geoscience 25 August 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Hurricane Harvey heads for Texas

    The strongest storm in a dozen years approaches the coast of the US.

    Hurricane Harvey seen from the ISS.
    Hurricane Harvey approaching the coast of Texas, seen from the International Space Station.
    Randy Bresnik / NASA / ISS

    Hurricane Harvey, forecast to be the strongest hurricane to hit the mainland of the United States in more than a decade, is seen here spinning through the Gulf of Mexico on its way to a projected landfall in Texas on Friday night.

    It is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 storm, and there are predictions of enormous storm surge along the Texas coast. The US National Hurricane Centre warns of destructive high winds and rainfalls of up to 90 centimetres.

    None of that chaos will be apparent from an altitude of 400 kilometres, but astronauts aboard the International Space Station, like NASA’s Randy Bresnik who took the photo above, will nonetheless be keeping an eye on the news.

    NASA headquarters are in Houston, Texas, and stand to be hit by some very heavy weather over the weekend. Bresnik has seen big storms from orbit before but, he wrote on Twitter, it “feels a lot different when you see a hurricane, knowing your family is in its path”.

    Explore #hurricane #International Space Station
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Michael Lucy is the online editor of Cosmos.
    Recommended for you
    Book: Hurricane Fever

    A thrilling, action-packed mystery set on the high seas of a world transformed by climate change. Cat Sparks reviews.

    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles