How snowball Earth gave rise to complex life

A pivotal step in the evolution of life on Earth was the progression from unicellular to multicellular organisms, from bacteria to algae in layman’s terms, from prokaryotes to eukaryotes in scientific parlance. For scientists eukaryotes are particularly sexy, not least because they enabled sexual reproduction, the great driver of species specialisation.

But while scientists have long had very good ideas about how the step occurred – symbiogenesis – when and why eukaryotes bloomed to become the dominant productive lifeform in the Earth’s primordial oceans – creating the preconditions for more complex organisms to evolve – has remained a very big question. There is a reason, after all, that bacteria came first: unicellular existence is simpler, efficient and resilient. Appearing about 1 billion years after the Earth’s formation, bacterial life monopolised the planet for at least 800 million years and continued to dominate for several billion more. So what changed to give algae its time in the sun?

Now research from scientists at the Australian National University published in Nature has an answer to the when and why, dating the "rise of algae" to 659–645 million years ago. It is a surprisingly narrow interval, falling between the Earth's second-last and last great 'snowball' glaciation episodes, when the oceans froze and the planet's surface was covered in ice up to several kilometres thick.

As much as ice-age conditions would seem inhospitable to life, the ANU research team led by Jochen Brocks and Amber Jarrett suggest the Earth’s penultimate snowball phase, known as the Sturtian glaciation, set the scene for the proliferation of algae through the grinding work of glaciers, which moved mountains into the oceans, pouring into the water a feast of mineral nutrients – notably phosphorus – that was too much for bacteria to devour. On the leftovers, in a way, did algae thrive.

The Sturtian glaciation – the longest in Earth’s history, lasting about 60 million years between 717 million and and 660 millions years ago – is named after geological evidence unearthed from Sturt River Gorge in South Australia. This new evidence comes from Australia’s Northern Territory. The scientists analysed the ancient sedimentary rocks for molecular evidence of steroid alcohols, or sterols, which only eukaryotes can produce. They discovered a marked Increased in steroid diversity and abundance that pointed to a rapid rise of marine planktonic algae, known as archaeplastida.

“In these rocks we discovered striking signals of molecular fossils,” says Jarrett, “We immediately knew we had made a ground-breaking discovery that snowball Earth was directly involved in the evolution of large and complex life.”









Biogeochemical models, the authors write, suggests ocean nutrient were kept low prior to the Sturtian glaciation by a positive feedback between low phosphate abundances and low atmospheric oxygen. “Low phosphate curtailed primary productivity and carbon burial, thereby keeping oxygen levels low. Low oxygen, in turn, promoted efficient removal of phosphate from aquatic ecosystems by co-precipitation with iron minerals.”

The Sturtian glaciation, they suggest, interrupted this positive feedback, “flipping the system into a new steady state”, with the “weathering” of glacial sediments, amplified by extreme carbon dioxide levels in the hot and wet melting stage, delivering an oversupply of nutrients into the oceans.

Algae did not, however, conquer the oceans immediately following the end of the Sturtian. “In the post-snowball greenhouse world, tropical sea surface temperatures may have reached 50 to 60 °C, which is above the growth optimum even of extremely thermophilic algae, but well within the range of cyanobacterial picoplankton. Thus, we propose that cyanobacteria persisted in the tropics as dominant primary producers, and algae were only able to radiate once temperatures dropped after several million years.”

Drawing on the modelling of modern planktonic ecosystems, the authors suggest the immediate response to rising phosphate probably saw cyanobacterial picoplankton densities rise to levels sufficient to sustain bacterivorous grazers, which then capped cyanobacterial cell numbers so that accessory nutrients became available for the eventual expansion of the larger algae.

The radiation of algae, in turn, would have created a “more efficient biological pump” to drive up organic carbon and nutrients in the ocean: “We posit that permanent burial of hydrocarbon-rich algal biomass caused a step-increase in the sedimentary ratio of organic carbon to phosphorous, a key parameter ultimately controlling the net release of oxygen to the atmosphere. Thus, higher nutrient levels, a more efficient biological pump and the emergence of degradation-resistant algal biopolymers would have caused permanently increased rates of carbon burial and oxygen release to the atmosphere.”

Says Brocks: “These large and nutritious organisms at the base of the food web provided the burst of energy required for the evolution of complex ecosystems, where increasingly large and complex animals, including humans, could thrive on Earth.”