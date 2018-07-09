Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Geoscience 09 July 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Glory in the clouds

    Even satellites can see this spectacular optical phenomenon.

    The colourful optical phenomenon known as a glory can be seen striping the clouds in this satellite photo.
    The colourful optical phenomenon known as a glory can be seen striping the clouds in this satellite photo.
    NASA Earth Observatory / Joshua Stevens

    If you have ever seen a series of concentric rings of colour near a mist or fog, you have likely seen a glory. This colourful optical phenomenon, bright red on the outside and blue toward the centre, forms when water droplets scatter sunlight back toward a source of light.

    These days, most people who fly regularly and spend time looking out the window have seen the circular feature around an aircraft’s shadow on the clouds. Astronauts flying on the space shuttles reported seeing circular glories that look similar to what one might observe from an airplane.

    Polar-orbiting satellite sensors, such as the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on the Terra and Aqua satellites, get a somewhat different view. As MODIS scans Earth’s surface from an altitude of about 700 kilometres (400 miles), it images swaths of the planet perpendicular to the path followed by the satellite. So an individual swath shows a horizontal cross-section through the glory circle, containing two coloured areas.

    As a result, a glory in a natural-colour satellite image from MODIS consists of two elongated, colourful bands parallel to the path of the satellite. The MODIS on the Terra satellite acquired this image of a glory near the eastern Pacific island of Guadalupe on June 3, 2018.

    Another notable feature in this image are the swirling von Karman vortices visible between the glory. The alternating double row of vortices form in the wake of an obstacle—in this instance Guadalupe—as air masses get disturbed as they pass over this bump in the sea surface.

    Explore #satellite imagery #clouds #glory
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles