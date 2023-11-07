Floods of Fire: telling stories of climate change through music

Climate change can feel like such an existential problem that there are feelings of denial, numbness, and apathy amongst many who feel their actions can’t make a difference. So, finding ways to engage the community is essential. Maybe music can help?

Airan Berg is the Artistic Director of Floods of Fire, an artist-lead community-building project that focuses on the impacts of climate change through telling the flood and fire stories of communities living in South Australia.

Floods of Fire is led by Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and presented in collaboration with Adelaide Festival, The University of Adelaide, and over 100 South Australian partner organisations.

More information about the Floods of Fire Citizens’ Orchestra and how to get involved is available here.