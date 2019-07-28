What you might have missed

Here's a snapshot of a few of this week's stories that we particularly enjoyed. Click on the links to read them in full. You can also see all the week's yarns here.







Brain scans find possible evidence of Cuban ‘sonic attacks’

The long-running case of alleged “sonic attacks” conducted against US embassy personnel in Cuba has just developed a fresh twist.

New findings by a large team of American researchers seem set to guarantee that the matter, more evocative of old Cold War spy stories than modern-day cyber-snooping, will continue to attract attention for quite a while yet.

Read the full story here.





China ready to bring back some more Moon rocks

Early next year, however, China is poised to be the first to fill this gap, via a robotic mission designed to land on Mons Rümker, a sprawling volcanic ediface believed to contain some of the Moon’s youngest volcanic rocks.

The mission, called Chang’e 5 (CE-5), is part of China’s Chang’e program, named for the ancient Chinese goddess of the moon.

Read the full story here.





Unhatched chicks warn each other of danger

Baby birds still in their shells use vibrations to warn each other of danger, new research shows, and this could help developing embryos adjust to their external environment once they hatch.

Read the full story here.





‘Conspiracies’ dominate YouTube climate modification videos

YouTube is not the place to go for informed opinion on climate modification, a German study has confirmed.

Most of the videos found in a fairly thorough search did not reflect the scientific consensus and frequently propagated popular conspiracy theories.

Read the full story here.





Madagascar spider silk 10 times stronger than Kevlar

A newly discovered protein may be the key to the world’s toughest spider silk, researchers reveal in a finding that may soon lead to new kinds of super-tough materials.

Read the full story here.





Recent warming ‘unmatched in the past 2000 years’

Climate-change sceptics sometimes argue that there is no cause for concern from global warming because in the past 2000 years the world has already gone through several natural cycles of warming and cooling from which it has always rebounded on its own.



Read the full story here.







And here's our image of the week

One of the permanently-shadowed craters on the Moon’s southside. NASA'S GODDARD SPACE FLIGHT CENTRE

Craters such as this one in the Moon's south pole region live in permanent darkness, making them, NASA thought, perfect environments for preserving water for eons.

Read the full story here.

To view all this week's featured images, click here.