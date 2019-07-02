This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 02 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Early life illuminated in 3D

    New model mimics an embryo’s shape and size.

    Researchers have simulated the moment in development when the body starts to separate into two distinct halves – here, yellow and green cells.

    Laboratory of Stem Cell Biology and Molecular Embryology at The Rockefeller University

    Researchers at Rockefeller University in the US have used stem cells to create a 3D model of early embryonic tissues, allowing them to simulate developmental processes as they occur in time and space.

    Writing in the journal Nature Cell Biology, they say they hope this tool will make it possible to further elucidate the processes that guide embryonic growth, and ultimately lead to innovations that promote healthy pregnancies.

    Ali Brivanlou and Eric Siggia developed the concept of using stem cells to model early embryonic development in 2014, but say they always knew their system was limited. Conventional stem cell models are 2D and don’t take on the actual shape of an embryo, prohibiting researchers from asking key questions related to its structure.

    Now, with colleague Mijo Simunovic, they have used an interdisciplinary approach to develop a 3D model simulating human embryo at about 14 days old – the stage at which a key milestone of embryonic development called "gastrulation" takes place.

    "We combined several techniques – bioengineering, physics, and developmental biology – to create this model," says Simunovic. "We now have a 3D system that mimics not only the embryo's genetic fingerprint, but also its shape and size."

    Explore #stem cells #embryo
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41556-019-0349-7
    2. https://embryology.med.unsw.edu.au/embryology/index.php/Gastrulation
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles