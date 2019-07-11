This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Earth Sciences 11 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    Reefs on the move

    New research reveals a dramatic rebalancing of young corals.

    The study site on Palmyra Atoll, one of the Northern Line Islands that lies between Hawaii and American Samoa.

    Nichole Price/Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences

    This experiment in the Palmyra Atoll National Wildlife Refuge in the Pacific is allowing researchers to enumerate the number of baby corals settling on a reef.

    Recent studies show that corals are establishing new reefs in temperate regions as they retreat from increasingly warmer waters at the equator.

    Writing in the journal Marine Ecology Progress Series, researchers from 17 institutions in six countries report that the number of young corals has declined by 85% on tropical reefs during the last four decades, but -doubled on subtropical reefs.

    "Climate change seems to be redistributing coral reefs, the same way it is shifting many other marine species," says lead author Nichole Price, from Bigelow Laboratory for Ocean Sciences, US.

    "The clarity in this trend is stunning, but we don't yet know whether the new reefs can support the incredible diversity of tropical systems."

    The research team has compiled a global database of studies dating back to 1974, when record-keeping began. They hope other scientists will add to it, making it increasingly comprehensive and useful to other research questions.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://www.int-res.com/abstracts/meps/v621/p1-17/
