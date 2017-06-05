Canada hosts World Environment Day 2017

Today is World Environment Day and, gloomy though we all may be over the US pull out of the Paris climate deal, we are all encouraged to come together, reconnect with nature and celebrate the places that matter most to us.

The event, a UN initiative, aims to encourage worldwide awareness and action for the protection of our environment.

This year's host country is Canada, where there will be lots of official celebrations. It coincides with Canada’s 150th birthday celebrations and represents the pride and sense of identity the Canadian people draw from their incredible natural heritage.

In The News:

The theme of this years’ Word Environment Day is to reconnect with nature. Just one of the many ways to do this is by staying up to date with the latest environment news and supporting groundbreaking research occurring worldwide. Together, we can work to better preserve and understand our world. Keep reading below for some food for thought.

We're all encouraged to reconnect with nature this World Environment Day Lilly Roadstones/Getty

Australia’s own CSIRO has launched a brand new research centre focusing on the ‘ocean hemisphere’. It hopes to further understanding into how the climate works, and how it may change in the future. Read more about their groundbreaking work here.



New studies have indicated that the science of reviving extinct species is moving closer and closer to the realm of possibility. But just because we can, does it mean we should? Researchers from the University of Queensland and the CSIRO discuss.

Scientists have discovered that sea-dwelling microbes play a key role in the formation of clouds. This fascinating and profound influence on the global climate is explored in more detail by Cosmos reporter Andrew Masterson here.

Get Involved:

You can join the World Environment Day movement by sharing a picture or video of the place that matters most to you. Be inspired by the global album, or find other ways to get involved on their website.



