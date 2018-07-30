This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    30 July 2018
    Cloud calculations

    Complex cloud simulations may be about to get simpler.

    Simulated clouds from the Giga-LES model.
    Ian Glenn

    Simulating the behaviour of clouds is no easy task. Influenced by a huge range of factors acting on scales from the very large to the very small, they pose a challenge to scientists trying to understand how clouds will change under global warming, and how those changes in turn will affect the Earth’s temperature.

    The image above is taken from a state-of-the-art mega-model of cloud formation called Giga-LES. It simulates a full 24 hours of atmospheric time over a 400-square-kilometre area at high resolution, and such is the complexity that one 24-hour simulation takes 300,000 hours of computer time to complete.

    A new model, however, offers hope: a new model by US researchers uses simple thermodynamic principles to predict cloud behaviour, with results that match key predictions of cloud sizes and shapes from Giga-LES to within 13 percent using much less computer power.


