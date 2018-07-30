Cloud calculations

Simulating the behaviour of clouds is no easy task. Influenced by a huge range of factors acting on scales from the very large to the very small, they pose a challenge to scientists trying to understand how clouds will change under global warming, and how those changes in turn will affect the Earth’s temperature. Recommended How clouds complicate global warming Climate

The image above is taken from a state-of-the-art mega-model of cloud formation called Giga-LES. It simulates a full 24 hours of atmospheric time over a 400-square-kilometre area at high resolution, and such is the complexity that one 24-hour simulation takes 300,000 hours of computer time to complete.

A new model, however, offers hope: a new model by US researchers uses simple thermodynamic principles to predict cloud behaviour, with results that match key predictions of cloud sizes and shapes from Giga-LES to within 13 percent using much less computer power.



