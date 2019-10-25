This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Chemistry 25 October 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    When bad plastic turns good

    Catalytic method allows for ‘upcycling’, researchers suggest.

    An electron micrograph of platinum nanoparticles distributed onto perovskite nanotubes.

    Northwestern University/Argonne National Laboratory/Ames Laboratory

    US researchers say they have developed a catalytic method to turn single-use plastic into high-quality liquid products such as motor oils, lubricants, detergents and even cosmetics.

    A team led by Northwestern University, Argonne National Laboratory, and Ames Laboratory describes the process in the journal ACS Central Science.

    The key is making use of the strong carbon-carbon bonds that mean plastics don’t naturally degrade – they break up into dangerous microplastics.

    "We sought to recoup the high energy that holds those bonds together by catalytically converting the polyethylene molecules into value-added commercial products," says Argonne’s Massimiliano Delferro.

    The catalyst comprises platinum nanoparticles deposited onto perovskite nanocubes using atomic layer deposition, a technique developed at Argonne that allows precise control of nanoparticles.

    Under moderate pressure and temperature, the researchers say, the catalyst cleaves plastic's carbon-carbon bond to produce high-quality liquid hydrocarbons.

    This, they add, is in stark contrast to commercially available catalysts, which generate lower quality products with many short hydrocarbons, limiting the products' usefulness.

    Explore #plastics
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C84 cover 600
    1. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acscentsci.9b00722
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles