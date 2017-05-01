Do humans have pheromones?





Can you buy sexual attraction in a bottle of fragrance? While, some online cologne dealers would like us to believe we can, the whole idea smells fishy.

The question of whether or not human pheromones actually exist has long been a contentious subject of scientific conversation.



The debate dates back to the 1950s when the first chemical pheromone belonging to the silk worm moth was identified and continues with the subsequent discoveries of pheromones being smelt across all corners of the animal kingdom.

Read more on the research into chemical communication here.





