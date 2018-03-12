Chemtrails? Hardly. The science behind aeroplane contrails





Everyone has seen the cloudy white trails across the sky that sometimes follow jet aircraft. It’s easy to imagine that they are sign of chemicals raining down from above. Among certain conspiracy-minded folks they have been dubbed ‘chemtrails’ and are believed to be evidence of secret government projects with various nefarious purposes, most often involving weather modification or climate engineering.

What’s the real reason? These condensation trails, or contrails, are simply what happens when the chemistry of burning jet fuel meets the chemistry of air. The video above from the American Chemical Society sets the record straight.