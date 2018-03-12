  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Gift
    Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Video Chemistry 12 March 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Chemtrails? Hardly. The science behind aeroplane contrails

    Far from a sinister conspiracy, contrails are a simple matter of chemistry.


    Everyone has seen the cloudy white trails across the sky that sometimes follow jet aircraft. It’s easy to imagine that they are sign of chemicals raining down from above. Among certain conspiracy-minded folks they have been dubbed ‘chemtrails’ and are believed to be evidence of secret government projects with various nefarious purposes, most often involving weather modification or climate engineering.

    What’s the real reason? These condensation trails, or contrails, are simply what happens when the chemistry of burning jet fuel meets the chemistry of air. The video above from the American Chemical Society sets the record straight.

    Explore #aircraft #chemtrails
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles