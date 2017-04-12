Bicycle Day: The accidental discovery of LSD





Bicycle Day is just around the corner, but it’s not what you think. This isn’t a holiday honouring your favourite two-wheeled, environmentally friend vehicle - it’s about the day chemist Albert Hoffman first discovered the psychedelic effects of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, or LSD-25.



Today we’re talking the chemical history of LSD, so get ready to turn on, tune in, but don’t drop out ... you might just learn something.