Bicycle Day: The accidental discovery of LSD
How chemist Albert Hoffmann discovered the psychedelic effects of LSD – using himself as the guinea pig.
Bicycle Day is just around the corner, but it’s not what you think. This isn’t a holiday honouring your favourite two-wheeled, environmentally friend vehicle - it’s about the day chemist Albert Hoffman first discovered the psychedelic effects of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, or LSD-25.
Today we’re talking the chemical history of LSD, so get ready to turn on, tune in, but don’t drop out ... you might just learn something.
