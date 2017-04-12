  • Latest
    Video Chemistry 12 April 2017
    1 minute read 
    Bicycle Day: The accidental discovery of LSD

    How chemist Albert Hoffmann discovered the psychedelic effects of LSD – using himself as the guinea pig.


    Bicycle Day is just around the corner, but it’s not what you think. This isn’t a holiday honouring your favourite two-wheeled, environmentally friend vehicle - it’s about the day chemist Albert Hoffman first discovered the psychedelic effects of Lysergic Acid Diethylamide, or LSD-25.

    Today we’re talking the chemical history of LSD, so get ready to turn on, tune in, but don’t drop out ... you might just learn something.

    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
