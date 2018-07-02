Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Zooming in on Zika

    The clearest picture yet of the shape of the Zika virus.

    The structure of Zika virus.
    Sevvana et al.

    The image above is the highest-resolution image yet of the Zika virus – indeed, of any enveloped virus thus far.

    A team of scientists led by Madhumati Sevvana of Purdue University in the US used the latest electron microscopy techniques to see the atomic details of the Zika virus structure. They took advantage of the stability of Zika virus compared to its flavivirus cousins, such as dengue virus, Japanese encephalitis virus, and yellow fever virus, which allowed for a particularly accurate three-dimensional atomic model.

    “With the higher resolution, it is now possible to efficiently design vaccines and engineer anti-viral compounds that inhibit the virus,” says Michael G. Rossmann, a structural biologist at Purdue University.

    The result was published in the journal Structure.

