Wrasse recognise themselves
For the first time, researchers confirm self-awareness in a fish.
For the first time, researchers have established self-awareness in a species of fish. A team led by Masanori Kohda from Osaka City University in Japan confirmed that the bluestreak cleaner wrasse (Labroides dimidiatus) can recognise itself in a mirror – a hallmark of cognition.
Kohda and colleagues tested 10 fish in separate tanks and showed that they were all able to recognise a reflected mirror image as themselves.
The research is presented on the pre-print server bioRxiv, awaiting peer review.
- https://www.biorxiv.org/content/early/2018/08/21/397067