This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 14 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Wrasse recognise themselves

    For the first time, researchers confirm self-awareness in a fish.

    Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the smartest fish of all?

    Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the smartest fish of all?

    iStock

    For the first time, researchers have established self-awareness in a species of fish. A team led by Masanori Kohda from Osaka City University in Japan confirmed that the bluestreak cleaner wrasse (Labroides dimidiatus) can recognise itself in a mirror – a hallmark of cognition.

    Kohda and colleagues tested 10 fish in separate tanks and showed that they were all able to recognise a reflected mirror image as themselves.

    The research is presented on the pre-print server bioRxiv, awaiting peer review.

    Explore #fish #animal cognition #marine life
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Kelly Wong is the online producer at Australia’s Science Channel.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    1. https://www.biorxiv.org/content/early/2018/08/21/397067
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles