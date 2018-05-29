Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Uni seeks people in chronic pain

    Research program aims to explore perceptions and explore remedies.

    Chronic pain is difficult to manage, and opinions vary on the best course of action to take.
    PRImageFactory/Getty Images

    Researchers from the University of Queensland in Australia are seeking volunteers to understand attitudes and knowledge among chronic pain sufferers in order to develop better management strategies.

    The team, led by Rachel Elphinston, includes scientists from the university’s School of Psychology and Centre for Youth Substance Abuse Research.

    Elphinston and colleague Dylan Samuel Chean Wei Tan are looking to recruit participants who are living with chronic pain caused by arthritis, injury, or surgery. Volunteers will complete a short online survey about their specific “pain experience”.

    Recruitments are set to continue until the end August, but might go for longer depending on participation.

    There are varying attitudes towards chronic pain, with some people believing that stress-management works to reduce it, and others favouring medications and surgery. It is these differing attitudes that Elphinston and her team wish to explore and understand.

    They believe that a deeper understanding of people’s perceptions and outlooks regarding chronic pain could lead to the development of treatments that might target both physiological and psychological aspects of the condition.

    To find out more about what the study involves and participate in it, click here.

    Geetanjali Rangnekar is a science communicator and editor, based in Adelaide, Australia.
