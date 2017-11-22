  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • hide announcement WIN your very own meteorite! Subscribe, gift or renew a subscription to Cosmos and automatically go into the draw – Shop now!
    Image of the Day Biology 22 November 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Tiny DNA nets to catch bacteria

    Some immune cells use their own DNA as a last line of defence against pathogens.

    Caught in the NET: a neutrophil extracellur trap at work.
    Caught in the NET: a neutrophil extracellur trap at work.
    Volker Brinkmann

    Blood teems with wonders. The image above shows some of its lesser-known denizens in action.

    When a certain kind of immune cells, known as neutrophils, are faced with a threatening pathogen they cannot overcome by their usual tactic of engulfment, they hurl out their own DNA as a molecular net in a last-ditch attempt to trap the invader. These DNA snares are called neutrophil extracellular traps, or NETs.

    Here, Shigella flexneri bacteria – which can cause diarrhoea – are shown trapped in a NET. The meshlike structure of the NET can be seen between two intact neutrophils.

    Explore #blood #DNA
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles