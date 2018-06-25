Three-minute thesis: Zinc and human health





Scientist

Michelle Maier, Federation University Australia

PhD title

The role of zinc in the context of insulin signalling

Summary

“Type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) prevalence is increasing due to lifestyle modifications, processed food and sedentary behaviour. Zinc (Zn2+) serves as an integral player in insulin signalling and disruption has been implicated in insulin resistance. This research will use genetic, biochemical and cell biology approaches to clarify how Zn2+ signalling in cells controls glucose metabolism in skeletal muscle. Components of insulin signalling mechanisms will be measured to reveal how this Zn2+ is regulated. This will have significant implications for our understanding of the cause of insulin resistance and the development of new diabetes therapeutics.”

The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.