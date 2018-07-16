Three-minute thesis: Proprioception – your sixth sense





Scientist

Hayley Teasdale, University of Canberra

PhD title

The use of high definition trans-cranial direct current stimulation in early-mid stages of Parkinson's disease to improve balance and proprioception

Summary

“Proprioception is a sense of where the body is in space, and is known to be lost in Parkinson's disease. This contributes to many of their motor symptoms and puts them at a high risk of falls. This study uses non-invasive brain stimulation in people with Parkinson’s disease and looks at the effects on balance and proprioception. This thesis also examines the relationship between central and peripheral proprioception in Parkinson’s disease, and the impact of deterioration of ocular muscle performance on vision and balance.”

The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.