    Video Biology 16 July 2018
    1 minute read 
    Three-minute thesis: Proprioception – your sixth sense

    Today's three-minute thesis explores the role of our sixth sense in Parkinson's disease.


    Scientist

    Hayley Teasdale, University of Canberra

    PhD title

    The use of high definition trans-cranial direct current stimulation in early-mid stages of Parkinson's disease to improve balance and proprioception

    Summary

    “Proprioception is a sense of where the body is in space, and is known to be lost in Parkinson's disease. This contributes to many of their motor symptoms and puts them at a high risk of falls. This study uses non-invasive brain stimulation in people with Parkinson’s disease and looks at the effects on balance and proprioception. This thesis also examines the relationship between central and peripheral proprioception in Parkinson’s disease, and the impact of deterioration of ocular muscle performance on vision and balance.”

    The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

    The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.

    #proprioception #senses #three-minute thesis
    1. https://threeminutethesis.uq.edu.au/
