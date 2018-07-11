Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Three-minute thesis: No hard feelings – using tissue stiffness for non-invasive cancer detection

    Could less invasive cancer screening methods be on the horizon?


    Scientist

    Gavrielle Untracht, University of Western Australia

    PhD title

    Cellular resolution volumetric structural and functional imaging of tissue using fibre-optic needle probes

    Summary

    “In many applications, such as the study of cancer progression, there is a need for high-resolution imaging of changing structural, mechanical, and compositional properties of tissue. This research seeks to develop cellular-resolution needle-based imaging probes for optical coherence micro-elastography (OCE) and Raman spectroscopy with the ultimate goal of enabling less invasive diagnostic imaging in vivo. These probes take advantage of the tissue changes that occur during homeostasis and the onset of disease as a contrast mechanism for imaging. Designs will be progressed towards high-resolution functional imaging probes for use in humans in vivo.”

    The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

    The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.

