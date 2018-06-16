Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

    Three-minute thesis: Light-weight and light-based fruit quality sensing

    Can technology predict the sweetness of fruit?


    Scientist

    Harpreet Kaur, University of Waikato

    PhD title

    Aquaphotomics for Low Cost Instrumentation to Investigate Quality of Fruits

    Summary

    “Good quality fruits are always preferred for the superior taste experience and increasingly for their health benefits. The use of conventional analytical techniques for fruit quality assessment are time consuming and destructive. The non-destructive technique such as Near Infrared Spectroscopy (NIRS) along with Chemometrics has been successful in predicting the quality parameters but not well established for on-vine/in-orchard fruit quality measurement. So, in my PhD project the focus has been given on NIRS based handheld sensors and its design. Also, Aquaphotomics concept has been investigated i.e. water absorptions in the short NIR range (<1000 nm) for improving fruit quality predictions.”

    The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

    The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.

