Three-minute thesis: Keeping a better eye on glaucoma





Scientist

Jessica Tang, University of Melbourne

PhD title

Investigating the role of the photopic negative response in glaucoma monitoring

Summary

“Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness, characterised by progressive damage to the optic nerve cells. A key barrier to the effective management of the condition is a fast and reliable measure of treatment response and disease progression. This thesis will investigate the clinical role of a novel, hand-held electroretinogram device to non-invasively record a signal, called the photopic negative response (PhNR), that is derived from affected cells. By measuring the signal over time in glaucoma patients, this research will assess if the PhNR provides an earlier biomarker of change compared to current standard measures.”

The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.