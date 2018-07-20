Three-minute thesis: Healing diabetic wounds: a team approach





Scientist

Hannah Thomas, University of South Australia

PhD title

Flightless I regulation of pericyte function in diabetic wound healing

Summary

“Every 20 seconds, a limb is amputated because of complications in the delayed healing of chronic diabetic wounds. Understanding the mechanisms behind this delayed healing is key to developing therapies to encourage better healing and prevent the needless loss of limbs to diabetes. This project explores the link between diabetic healing and the decreased presence of a specific cell type, the pericyte, and whether targeting pericytes represents a promising avenue for the treatment of diabetic wounds.”

The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.