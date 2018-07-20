Cosmos uses cookies for user login, to personalise content, and to gather statistics about our articles. We also share information about your use of our site with social media, advertising and analytics partners, who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them directly or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. You consent to our cookies if you continue to use this website. You may also opt-out of of non-essential cookie usage below.

More details
  • Latest
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Account
    Log in
  • Digital Issues
  • Buy a back issue
    • Video Biology 20 July 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Three-minute thesis: Healing diabetic wounds: a team approach

    Can a single type of cell unlock more effective ways of treating wounds caused by diabetes?


    Scientist

    Hannah Thomas, University of South Australia

    PhD title

    Flightless I regulation of pericyte function in diabetic wound healing

    Summary

    “Every 20 seconds, a limb is amputated because of complications in the delayed healing of chronic diabetic wounds. Understanding the mechanisms behind this delayed healing is key to developing therapies to encourage better healing and prevent the needless loss of limbs to diabetes. This project explores the link between diabetic healing and the decreased presence of a specific cell type, the pericyte, and whether targeting pericytes represents a promising avenue for the treatment of diabetic wounds.”

    The finals of the 2017 Asia-Pacific Three-Minute Thesis (3MT) competition, which challenges PhD students to communicate their research in a snappy three-minute presentation, were held on the 29 September at the University of Queensland, St Lucia Campus. Competitors came from 55 Universities from across Australia, New Zealand and North and South-East Asia.

    The presentations were judged by distinguished figures in Australian science including Cosmos editor-in-chief Elizabeth Finkel.

    Explore #three-minute thesis #diabetes #wound healing
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    1. https://threeminutethesis.uq.edu.au/
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles