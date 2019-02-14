This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 14 February 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    The widows are coming

    Mimicking spider revealed to be a highly efficient coloniser.

    The noble false widow spider, coming soon to a neighbourhood near you.

    The noble false widow spider, coming soon to a neighbourhood near you.

    Morten Falch Sortland/Getty Images

    Despite appearances, this is not a black widow or redback spider – and that’s the point really.

    This is a Noble False Widow (Steatoda nobilis), an arachnid that derives a survival advantage by looking like the much more venomous species.

    It is also an inveterate traveller. In recent decades it has hitched rides on ships and planes and spread from its core homelands, Madeira and the Canary Islands, establishing itself in western Europe and around the Mediterranean rim.

    Lately it has also set up beachhead populations in California, South America and Central Europe.

    Writing in the journal Neobiota, a team of scientists led by Tobias Bauer from the State Museum of Natural History Karlsruhe in Germany has mapped the invasion pathways of the False Widow in an attempt to understand not only its past movements but also to predict where it might crop up next.

    “South Africa, some areas in southern Australia, and a large part of New Zealand turn out to be highly likely targets for future invasions, unless appropriate import control measures are implemented,” the report concludes.

    Explore #Spiders
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C81 cover 3d header 2
    1. http://dx.doi.org/10.3897/neobiota.42.31582
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles