This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 10 January 2020
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    The unfolding story of a brain with staying power

    Axel Petzold

    The mystery of how a 2600-year-old brain was preserved may have been at least partly solved.

    Normally, the brain starts to decompose minutes after death, but this brain, discovered in a skull found in a pit in Yorkshire, England, in 2008, has survived for thousands of years.

    An international research team led by University College London found that that the proteins which help hold a human brain together can fold themselves tightly into very stable structures, called aggregates, which may allow the proteins to be preserved for millennia.

    Axel Petzold and colleagues took a year to unfold the proteins and when they did, they found they regained many of the features typically encountered in a normal, living human brain.

    The research is published in the Journal of the Royal Society Interface.

    Explore #brain
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Aussmc logo.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    The Australian Science Media Centre.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    Cosmos 85 front cover
    1. https://royalsocietypublishing.org/doi/10.1098/rsif.2019.0775
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles