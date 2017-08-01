  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • hide announcement 20% off all Cosmos print and web subscriptions, enter the coupon code DAD20 at checkout – Shop now
    News Biology 01 August 2017
    2 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    The invisible bird: what makes the nightjar a camouflage champion

    Self-awareness appears to be behind the nightjar's astonishing ability to fade into the background

    Project Nightjar

    When you spend your days nesting on the ground and weigh less than 100 grams, self-preservation depends on mastering the art of disguise. The nightjar’s soft plumage and variegated colouring help it blend in with its surrounds, but it is the bird’s own judgement in choosing the most sympathetic background that makes it a camouflage champion.

    University of Exeter

    Each bird chooses where to nest based on its specific patterns and colours, says camouflage researcher Martin Stevens, of the Centre for Ecology and Conservation at the University of Exeter in Cornwall. “Each individual bird looks a little bit different,” he says. “This is not a species-level choice. Individual birds consistently sit in places that enhance their own unique markings, both within a habitat and at a fine scale with regards to specific background sites.”

    Project Nightjar

    Stevens is a lead researcher with Project Nightjar, a collaboration between the University of Exeter and the University of Cambridge’s Behavioural Ecology Group to better understand the role of camouflage in the wild. The project team’s latest study, published in Nature Ecology and Evolution, looked at nine species of ground-nesting birds – including nightjars, plovers and coursers – to determine that individual birds make personal choices in choosing nesting spots that improve their camouflage.

    European nightjar (Caprimulgus europaeus) with chicks.
    Justin Hart Marine Life Photography and Art / Getty

    Previous research by the group, published in Scientific Reports, has shown the particular importance of camouflage to nightjars both for their own self-preservation and the survival of their offspring. Other species of ground-nesting birds, such as plovers and coursers, will flee their nest when predators approach. Those birds tend to have mottled eggs that more closely match their background. Nightjar eggs, on the other hand, lack their own camouflage, so their concealment from predators depends on the effectiveness of the cover provided by their mothers, who will sit tight in the face of approaching danger.

    Egyptian nightjar (Caprimulgus aegyptius).
    KK / Wikimedia Commons

    While it is not yet clear how individuals choose places to suit their appearance, the evidence suggests the birds must have a sense of self-knowledge and of how they relate to their environment. “It could be that somehow they ‘know’ what they look like and act accordingly,” Stevens says. “They may look at themselves, their eggs and the background and judge whether it's a good place to nest, or learn over time about what kinds of places their eggs escape being eaten.”

    Grey nightjar (Caprimulgus jotaka).
    Jason Thompson / Wikimedia Commons

    Project co-leader Claire Spottiswoode, of the University of Cambridge, says the research is helping to better understand how behaviour and appearance are linked. “We tend to think about camouflage as something that involves gradual evolutionary change in appearance,” she says. “We don't often think of it as a matter of individual animal behaviour.”

    Collared nightjar (Gactornis enarratus).
    Francesco Veronesi / Wikimedia Commons

    Nightjars, found throughout the world, are divided into three subfamilies: the Caprimulginae, or typical nightjars: the Chordeilinae, or nighthawks, found in the Americas; and Eurostopodidae, or eared nightjars, found in East Asia and Australasia.

    The Project Nightjar team, though, does most of its bird watching in Zambia, with the help of locals. "These findings were made possible,” Spottiswood says, “by the amazing field skills of our team of nest-finders from the local community in Zambia, who found hundreds of beautifully camouflaged nests.”

    Explore #nightjar #behaviour #camouflage
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Tim Wallace is a contributor to Cosmos Magazine
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles