    Image of the Day Biology 19 April 2018
    The giant burrowing cockroach

    Though the size of a small mouse, Macropanesthia rhinoceros is a harmless – and valued – member of the ecosystem.

    The giant burrowing cockroach is found in tropical Queensland.
    CSIRO

    The giant burrowing cockroach (Macropanesthia rhinoceros) looks like a monster but is in fact a harmless creature. The gentle giant lacks wings and is not regarded as a pest.

    The Australian native, mainly found in tropical parts of Queensland, is one of the largest cockroach species in the world, with individuals weighing up to 35 g and reaching 8 cm in length. (The only real competition for the title of biggest cockroach is Blaberus giganteus, the Central American giant cave cockroach, which weighs a little less but grows a little longer.)

    The creatures make their homes by burrowing down about 1 m into soil, and play a vital ecological role by consuming dead leaves and other matter.

