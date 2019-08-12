This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 12 August 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    That looks a bit like Velcro

    Tiny scales help this midge jump without legs.

    A scanning electron microscope image shows the one-micron projections on the adhesive patches of a leaping gall midge larva.

    Grace Farley, Duke University

    The three-millimetre larva of the goldenrod gall midge can “jump” 20 to 30 body lengths in a tenth of a second despite not having any legs.

    It attaches its head to its tail, then squeezes internal fluids into its tail section, swelling it and raising the pressure like an inner tube. When the bond between the head and tail can no longer hold, the tension is sprung, launching the worm into a high, tumbling flight.

    That’s impressive, if a little reckless, but it’s not new. It’s been in the scientific literature for 50 years.

    What is new – and this image helps explain – is a better understanding of how they do it.

    By capturing the process with a 20,000-frames-per-second video camera and scanning electron microscopes, researchers from Duke University, US, discovered rows of one-micron scales on patches of skin, which allow the head and tail to stick together even as the pressure builds.

    They are similar to the sticky pads on a gecko’s feet, the researchers say, though it’s not yet clear if they work in exactly the same way.

    You can read the full story in the Journal of Experimental Biology. The research was supported by US Army Research Laboratory.

    Explore #larvae
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. https://dx.doi.org/10.1242/jeb.201129
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles