Thanks for the mammaries
New imaging technique promises earlier cancer detection.
This is a human mammary gland, imaged as never before.
The extraordinarily high, detailed resolution was achieved by researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute in Melbourne, Australia, and is the basis for a paper published in the journal Cancer Cell.
The imaging technique was developed to allow oncologists to observe how precancerous cells in the mammary ducts morph into tumour cells – bringing the promise of earlier detection of breast cancer.
- https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ccell.2019.02.010