    • Image of the Day Biology 29 March 2019
    1 minute read 
    Thanks for the mammaries

    New imaging technique promises earlier cancer detection.

    Anne Rios, Jane Visvader et al

    This is a human mammary gland, imaged as never before.

    The extraordinarily high, detailed resolution was achieved by researchers at the Walter and Eliza Hall Institute in Melbourne, Australia, and is the basis for a paper published in the journal Cancer Cell.

    The imaging technique was developed to allow oncologists to observe how precancerous cells in the mammary ducts morph into tumour cells – bringing the promise of earlier detection of breast cancer.

    Explore #breast cancer #imaging
    1. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ccell.2019.02.010
