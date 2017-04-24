  • Latest
  • Explore
  • Popular Topics
  • Space
  • Biology
  • Physics
  • Technology
    • Log in
    Subscribe
  • Contact
  • Print Issues
  • About
    • Image of the Day Biology 24 April 2017
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Stinging clinging jellyfish on the move

    America is not ready for this jelly.

    A clinging jellyfish of the sort found in Vladivostok.
    Lubova Petrova, Primorsky Aquarium

    The Gonionemus clinging jellyfish can deliver a powerful sting. While they are believed to be native to the North Pacific, the tiny creatures – less than 25 mm across – are found off coasts across the Pacific and Atlantic, and the sting of the Vladivostok clinging jellies, in particular, is known for causing severe pain as well as respiratory and neurological symptoms.

    In recent years similar stings have been reported off the east coast of the US. New research suggests that there may be more than one species of the jellyfish, but how the species move from place to place is still a mystery.

    Explore #jellyfish #Image of the Day
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Recommended for you
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles