    • Image of the Day Biology 06 March 2018
    1 minute read 
    Stem cells on the brain

    Neural stem cells play a key role in ageing of the brain.

    Stem cells from the brain labelled using a stain that detects a protein called nestin, found in neural stem cells.
    Stem cells from the brain labelled using a stain that detects a protein called nestin, found in neural stem cells.
    Giuseppe Lupo

    The photo above shows stem cells taken from the brain of a mouse. The photo was taken as part of research that aimed to identify the genetic switches that cause the brain to deteriorate with age.

    The scientists found more than 250 genes that changed their activity with age, and believe that at least one of the genes – known as Dbx2 – may play a causal role in age-related deterioration. One key factor in ageing is that stem cells produce new brain cells more slowly as time goes on.

