This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Biology 12 September 2018
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Spying on pretty flamingos

    Researchers discover what captive birds do when the zoo is closed for the day and the moon is out. Andrew Masterson reports.

    Shhhh ... flamingos, unaware, at night.

    Shhhh ... flamingos, unaware, at night.

    Paul Rose WWT Slimbridge

    What do zoo animals get up to when the gates are closed and the visitors and staff gone home?

    It’s an entrancing question and the start-point for scores of children’s books and movies, but in the case of one flock of captive flamingos, at least, the answer is: rather a lot.

    A team led by Paul Rose from the University of Exeter in Devon, UK, decided to monitor the after-dark behaviour of 270 flamingos resident at the Slimbridge Wetland Centre, and set up a series of low-light cameras to do so.

    It had already been established that during the daylight hours, the birds, from the family Phoenicopteridae, behaved in much the same way as their wild cousins – indulging, the researchers write in the journal Zoo Biology, in “periods of resting and loafing”.

    Given that the captive birds lived in an environment free of predators, it was thought that perhaps they would spend the night hours snoozing (a behaviour slightly less boisterous than resting, or loafing). Such expectations, however, were proved wrong.

    Instead, they spent much of their time foraging for food. Interestingly, they also spent time in areas of the pool, and depths of water, that were little used during the day.

    “Wild flamingos are more active at night, and we were surprised to find the same is true in captivity,” says Rose. “It seems they have an in-built behaviour pattern to keep active.”

    The findings, say the researchers, are of more than passing interest, and are of use to more than flamingo-keepers.

    It is especially important for zoo designers. Creating enclosures for animals should involve the inclusion of areas that may not be used during the day, when visitors are present, but might be valuable for the animals’ wellbeing at night.

    “This research has important implications for how we manage zoo populations of flamingos and other species,” says Rose.

    “By providing a habitat that allows a range of activities to be performed - including some we don't see them doing in the daytime - we can allow them to behave in a natural way.”

    Explore #flamingo #Birds #zoology
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Contrib andrewmasterson.jpg?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Andrew Masterson is editor of Cosmos.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C80 cover 3d header 2
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles