This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • Image of the Day Biology 20 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Sniffing out clues to our sense of smell

    US study finds similarities between species.

    Brain circuitry has evolved to help mammals distinguish different odours.

    Salk Institute

    This image shows a section of the front part of the piriform cortex, an area of the brain involved in the sense of smell.

    The layers have been stained with florescent antibodies to help US neuroscientists better distinguish key differences.

    How mammals' brains evolved to tell different smells apart has long been something of a mystery.

    Now, researchers from the Salk Institute and UC San Diego report say they have discovered that at least six types of mammals – from mice to cats – distinguish odours in roughly the same way, using circuitry in the brain that's evolutionarily preserved across species.

    "The study yields insights into organisational principles underpinning brain circuitry for olfaction in mammals that may be applied to other parts of the brain and other species," says Salk’s Charles Stevens.

    The findings are reported in the journal Current Biology.

    Explore #smell #brain
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C83 cover 600
    1. https://linkinghub.elsevier.com/retrieve/pii/S0960982219307730
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles