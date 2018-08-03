This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

    • Image of the Day Biology 03 August 2018
    Skin mosaic

    The Skinbow technique gives each cell of this zebrafish skin a random, unique colour.

    Hhundreds of live cells from a tiny bit of skin on the tail fin of a genetically engineered adult zebrafish.
    Chen-Hui Chen, Duke University

    Zebrafish are a favourite research model for scientists to study vertebrate development and tissue regeneration. The skins cells of this particular zebrafish have been labeled with a cool, new fluorescent imaging tool called Skinbow.

    Skinbow uniquely colour-codes cells by getting them to express genes encoding red, green, and blue fluorescent proteins at levels that are randomly determined. The different ratios of these colourful proteins mix to give each cell a distinctive hue when imaged under a microscope.

    In this image of a tiny piece of zebrafish skin (less than a quarter of a square millimetre) you can see more than 70 detectable Skinbow colors that make individual cells as visually distinct from one another as jellybeans in a jar.

