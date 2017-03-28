  • Latest
    Science friction

    Force as well as biochemistry plays a role in embryo development, reports Andrew Masterson.

    A dorsal section through a zebrafish embryo.
    IST Austria

    Genetics and biochemistry play major roles in embryo development, but now researchers at the Institute of Science and Technology in Austria have identified a third, much less subtle, player in the process: friction.

    The scientists, led by Carl-Philipp Heisenberg, studied mechanics at work in the development of zebra fish embryos. The team discovered that the force arising from friction between moving tissues plays a key role in the formation of the nervous system.

    The study is published in Nature Cell Biology.

    Andrew Masterson is an author and journalist based in Melbourne, Australia.
