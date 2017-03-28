Science friction

A dorsal section through a zebrafish embryo. IST Austria

Genetics and biochemistry play major roles in embryo development, but now researchers at the Institute of Science and Technology in Austria have identified a third, much less subtle, player in the process: friction.

The scientists, led by Carl-Philipp Heisenberg, studied mechanics at work in the development of zebra fish embryos. The team discovered that the force arising from friction between moving tissues plays a key role in the formation of the nervous system.

The study is published in Nature Cell Biology.

