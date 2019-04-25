This website uses cookies for user login, personalised content and statistics. By continuing to browse the site, you are agreeing to our use of cookies - if you wish to opt-out of non-essential cookies, you may do so below.

More details
Account
Log in
  • Home
  • Latest
  • Topics
  • Magazine
  • Newsletter
    • News Biology 25 April 2019
    1 minute read 
    Save to Pocket Email link Print article Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article

    Restaurant staff do not understand food allergy risks

    German study finds floor and kitchen staff poorly trained and suspicious of customer allergy claims. Natalie Parletta reports.

    Many restaurant staff have a poor understanding of customer allergy risks.

    Tom Werner/Getty Images

    Restaurant staff know surprisingly little about food allergies, and attitudes to customer health risks are often poor, according to a study of nearly 300 employees in Germany.

    The report, published in the journal PLOS ONE, found that only a third of respondents could accurately identify three food allergens.

    And less than half of employees – including waiters, chefs, managers and kitchen hands – answered all true-or-false questions correctly.

    For instance, nearly one fifth of staff believed erroneously that customers with food allergies can safely consume a small amount of that food, that cooking can prevent food from causing allergies, and that removing an allergen from a meal already plated is safe.

    The researchers note that although there are no established cut-off scores to define food allergy knowledge, “it may reasonably be suggested that any single misconception is a cause of concern”.

    The most common incorrect belief – held by more than a third of respondents – was that if a customer is having an allergic reaction they should be served cold water to dilute the allergen.

    “This is a misbelief which may have dramatic consequences,” says first author Adrian Loerbroks from the University of Düsseldorf, “for instance when medical treatment is delayed”.

    While many symptoms of food allergy are mild – albeit unpleasant – such as itchy skin rash, nausea and breathing difficulty, some kick in rapidly and can be life-threatening.

    Another concern was that four in 10 staff reportedly thought some customers’ food allergy reports were not true.

    “This may indicate that requests of food allergic customers are wrongfully interpreted as personal preferences,” says Loerbroks.

    “It is very important, though, to distinguish food allergies from food intolerances or dietary lifestyle choices.

    “Such requests need to be considered for medical reasons and to ensure customer safety.”

    The prevalence of food allergies has grown in the past 30 years. Allergic food reactions affect up to one in 10 people, predominantly in industrialised countries. Common culprits are peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, egg, milk, wheat, soy and seeds.

    The study’s findings are not unique – the authors cite other reports that have identified similar misconceptions about food allergies by restaurant staff.

    They also raise concerns that food handling courses often do not include information about allergy risks.

    “It thus seems that most of the available training resources are ineffective,” notes Loerbroks.

    Until the situation is remedied, the authors warn people with food allergies to be aware that food service staff’s knowledge may be flawed – even when they claim otherwise.

    Explore #allergies
    Facebook Twitter Reddit Email link Print article
    Parletta.png?ixlib=rails 2.1
    Natalie Parletta is a freelance science writer based in Australia.
    Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our subscription options.     Looking for more science?
    Click here to see our gift options.
    C82 cover 600
    1. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0214625
    2. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0091674917317943
    3. https://jfoodprotection.org/doi/10.4315/0362-028X.JFP-16-085
    Popular Today
    MoreMore Articles
    Latest Stories
    MoreMore Articles