    Image of the Day Biology 16 July 2019
    1 minute read 
    Reptilian street smarts

    Baby blue-tongue lizards match their elders, because they need to.

    Who’s a clever boy then? Blue-tongue lizards learn quickly, research suggests.

    iStock

    This is an eastern blue-tongue lizard (Tiliqua scincoides) from Australia, and it is likely it was a very good student.

    When Australian and Scottish researchers put a dozen adults and 16 juveniles (23 to 56 days) through a series of tasks designed to test their cognitive abilities, the young ones did as well as their elders on all of them.

    And that, says Birgit Szabo from Australia’s Macquarie University, “indicates that the young learn at adult levels from a very early age”.

    There is an element of necessity in all this, however.

    Blue-tongues are on their own from the moment they are born. They get neither support nor protection from their folks, and also lack their size (up to 600 millimetres long), thick scales and a powerful bite. So they need to be street smart.

    The study, published in the journal Animal Behaviour, is the first to directly compare adult and juvenile flexible learning in a reptile species, the researchers say.

    Explore #lizards #reptile
    Curated content from the editorial staff at Cosmos Magazine.
